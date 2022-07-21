Food group exports grew 32.37pc, imports increased 8pc in FY2021-22

Food group exports from the country during fiscal year ended on June 30,2022 increased by 23.37pc, whereas imports registered 8pc growth as compared the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 2021-22, different food commodities valuing $5.418b exported as compared the exports of 4.392b of same period last year, according the data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

In last fiscal year, rice exports grew by 23pc and reached to $2.511b, fish and fish preparations increased by 3.87pc as it was recorded at $430.654m, whereas country also earned $0.068m by exporting different pulses.

Meanwhile, exports of tobacco from the country in 12 months of last fiscal year witnessed about 51.24pc growth as it reached to $54.384m, spices increased by 14.73pc and recorded at 106.680m.

The exports of oil seeds, nuts and kernels increased by 104.88pc and earned $192.861m, whereas exports of meat, meat products recorded 3.36pc growth and stood at $342.788m in period under review.

On other hand food group imports into the country grew by 8pc as food commodities valuing $9.015b imported during 12 months of last fiscal year as compared the imports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June, 2021-22, the imports of wheat reduced by 19.12pc as it came down from $983.326m to $795.285m, dry fruits, nuts decreased by 16.78pc and it was recorded at $65.250m as compared to $78.403m and spices by 3.81pc and registered at $216.184m against the import of $224.747m of same period last year.