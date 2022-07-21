Pakistan earns $2,380m from IT services export in 11 months

Pakistan earned US $2,380.852m by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the eleven months of fiscal year 2021-22.

This shows growth of 25.45pc as compared to US $1,897.820m earned through provision of services during the corresponding period of fiscal year 2020-21, Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-May (2021-22), the export of computer services grew by 27.76pc as it surged from US $1,495.670m last fiscal year to US $1,910.922m this year.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed an increase of 43.42pc, from US $498.917m to US $715.539m while the exports of hardware consultancy services also rose by 363.64pc from, US $0.528m to US $2.448m.

The export and import of computer software related services also rose by 37.72pc, from US $369.826m to US $509.320m whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $1.435m from $0.502m. In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 8.99pc going up from US$ 625.897m to US $625.897m.

Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 42.36pc by going up from US $3.470m to US $4.940m.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 72.02pc, from US $ 1.880m to US $3.234m whereas the exports of other information services increased by 7.30pc, from US $1.590m to US $1.706m. The export of telecommunication services also witnessed an increase of 16.63pc as these went up from US $398.680m to $464.990m during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 44.30pc during the period as its exports increased from US $136.603m to US $197.118m whereas the export of other telecommunication services also increased by 2.21pc, from US $262.077m to US $267.872m during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.