President Arif Alvi summons National Assembly session on July 27

President Dr Arif Alvi has summoned the session of the National Assembly on July 27, the President House said Thursday.

The session of the National Assembly will be held at the Parliament House at 4 pm.

Under Article 54(1) of the constitution, the President has summoned the session of the National Assembly.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and electoral reform amendment proposals were returned to the PM for examination earlier in June by President Arif Alvi.

Under Article 75(B) of the constitution, PM Shehbaz Sharif received the legislation back.

The head of state has suggested that both proposals be examined by the parliamentary committees. The National Assembly and Senate swiftly passed the laws on May 26 and May 27, 2022, respectively, the president noted.