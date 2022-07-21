Following an advance of Rs2.08 against the Pakistani rupee in early morning interbank trading, the US dollar has now achieved an all-time high of Rs227.

The American dollar has literally shown no compassion’ this week, battering the local currency with several shocks, gaining Rs16.5 in four days of the current working week.

The dollar touched an all-time high against the Pakistani rupee yesterday, and it is currently trading at Rs 225 in the interbank market. For the second day in a row, political upheaval wreaked havoc on the currency market.

Miftah Ismail, while speaking at a press conference in Islamabad, stated that the dollar had strengthened against other international currencies as well.

He did, however, say that the recent drop in the rupee’s value against the dollar was due to the country’s political turmoil.

The minister stated that the trade imbalance was $48 billion and the current account deficit was $17 billion in the previous fiscal year, which the government cannot afford.