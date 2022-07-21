Federal cabinet to discuss six-point agenda today

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will preside over an important meeting of the federal cabinet on Thursday (today). He will chair the meeting from Lahore via a video link.

The federal cabinet meeting’s six-point agenda has been issued, and the cabinet will approve the nomination of the chairman of the Federal Land Commission.

The meeting’s agenda also includes sanctioning the flow of cash for three Pakistani hospitals in Afghanistan.

The sanctioning of the Multi-Modal Air Road Corridor is also on the agenda for the Afghan Transit Trade meeting.

Furthermore, a commercial deal between Pakistan and Turkey would be proposed for ratification.

The agenda for the meeting includes ratification of the July 20 conclusions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC).

Similarly, ratification of the July 20 decisions of the cabinet committee on legislative cases is also included in the agenda.

During the meeting, the federal cabinet will also assess the country’s political and economic circumstances.