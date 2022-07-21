Martyred SHO laid to rest in Bhakkar

Sub-Inspector Muhammad Hayat Khan, who was martyred in the line of duty, was laid to rest with full honours on Wednesday in Bhakkar. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Bhakkar Police Lines, which was attended by Regional Police Officer Sargodha Imran Mehmood, DPO Bhakkar, other police officers and a large number of citizens. The RPO Sargodha met the children of the martyred sub-inspector and condoled with them, saying that their father had sacrificed his life while protecting lives and property of citizens. The action against anti-social elements would continue and the killers of the martyred would be arrested soon, he added.