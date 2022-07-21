Mafia vs people’s mandate

The PTI chairman further claimed that after his government was “toppled with stolen money from Sindh and NRO 2 achieved, certified criminal Asif Zardari in cahoots with Sharif mafia now seeking to steal Punjab people’s mandate by trying to purchase MPAs”. “Want to ask Honourable Supreme Court are they not cogniscant of the damage being wreaked? Isn’t destruction of our democracy, Constitution and nation’s morality a fit case for Suo Moto action? Are the “Neutrals” not realising how our beloved country is literally being destroyed on all fronts by the Imported government brought in through US regime change conspiracy?” asked the former prime minister. Imran’s claim followed similar allegations made a day earlier by other PTI leaders, who said the party’s MPAs were being threatened by the government through the intelligence agencies and police to ‘manipulate’ the voting, says a news report. The Sindh House in the federal capital came to limelight in March when several ruling PTI lawmakers had announced that they would not follow the party line in the National Assembly ahead of the voting on no-confidence motion against then prime minister Imran Khan that saw his ouster from power after one of the dissidents revealed that at least 24 MNAs were staying the infamous location. On March 18, a group of charged PTI workers had stormed the Sindh House, knocking down one of its gates and shouting slogans, and holding lotas (spouted globulars) in their hands to symbolize ‘turncoats’.