Anything can happen on July 22: PML-N

He said that only 100 PTI’s MPAs participated in its parliamentary meeting on Wednesday. The minister said that difference between the PTI and PML-N in Punjab was just seven MPAs. He said that some of the PML-N members were also offered bribes but they refused. To a query about the Punjab chief minister election, Attaullah Tarar said that anything could happen in the politics as the surprises were not unusual in politics. Taking a jibe at Fawad Chaudhry, he said that he was not the one who has been changing loyalties over petty issues, adding that he started his politics with PML-N and will end it with it. “Whoever he (Fawad) is today is because of PPP. He should not be saying bad things about [PPP co-chairman] Zardari. He should not forget his mentors in that party,” he added. Tarar said that PTI has built a fake narrative about a ‘foreign conspiracy’ in Pakistan, adding that it has not yet cleared to whom the party chief said “absolutely not”.