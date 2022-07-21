In conversation with emerging stylist Mamoon Tariq

How long has it been since you’ve entered the field and how has your experience been?

I have been in the industry for almost eight years, hustling and working on my way where I stand today. God has been very kind.

What made/compelled you to enter the field?

My love for arts and fashion made me work hard to enter the industry. You need to be blessed with the right eye to work in this field, and I believe I have always had that in me.

What is something interesting/special that you’re currently working on?

I am lately working on a few very special projects that are super close to my heart. I don’t want to talk about them right now but all I can say is keep watching my space.

Name top five people that you have

actually loved styling.

The top five names include some of our top celebrities like Maya Ali, Sajal Ali and Ayeza Khan. All three of them have been super professional and amazing to work with. I loved styling them because you not only get to experiment with different looks but you also get to learn so much from them. The overall experience is such a delight. The last two but not the least names include the amazing models Amna Babar and Trinette. What I love about these women is that they always trust me in terms of their looks, what I am to create for them. I personally feel trusting your stylist is very important in order for you to create your best piece of work.

Top four celebrities you would love to work with.

The list is too long, I would include Rihana, it’s always been a dream to style an icon like her. Next in the list is Pakistan’s Sweetheart Mahira Khan. I love her personal style and would definitely want to add my two cents to it. Other names include Sanam Saeed, Naseebo Laal because of their strong and beautiful personalities.

What alternate career choice in this field would you have liked to pursue

Very few people know that I am an actual fashion designer who also got into art direction for some time before this styling thing happened to me. So I feel I would either have been a full time designer or an art director.