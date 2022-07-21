Maira Khan spreads body positivity in new post

Film and TV actor Maira Khan spread body positivity with a new picture gallery which has gone viral across social media.

The ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application on Tuesday and shared a bunch of throwback clicks from her Spain trip last year. “My chubby days … guppooo goglooo aur cutie,” she wrote in the caption of the three-picture gallery, which went viral on social media.

“I love my body and appreciate every single healthy day… weight fluctuates but my love for me remains constant,” read her note further.

Maira Khan donned a teal-coloured crop top and leather jacket for the outing in Barcelona as she posed for the viral set of pictures. The picture gallery garnered several hearts from the users of the social media application, while several took to the comments section to laud the actor. “We all need this sorta comforting relation with our bodies! So much love,” a comment on her post read.

A fellow showbiz actor, Yusra Zeb Khan also cheered the celeb as “My Spanish girl.”

With at least 264,000 followers and counting on the social platform, Khan often takes to the application to share pictures of her photoshoots as well as snippets of her projects and trips to exotic locations.

On the work front, Maira Khan received praise for her splendid performances in several super hit projects namely ‘Noorul Ain’, ‘Babban Khala Ki Betiyann’, ‘Cheekh’, ‘Bulbulay’, ‘Bewafa’, ‘Jalan’ and ‘Mujhay Vida Kar’.

Maira Khan bagged nomination at ARY Film Award in the category of ‘Best Star Debut Female’ for her work in the film ‘Chambaili’.