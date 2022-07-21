Sajal fangirls over Shahid Kapoor

Sajal Aly’s Instagram video is going viral on social media as she fangirls over the Bollywood star, Shahid Kapoor.

The ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ actor turned to her Instagram handle, Tuesday, and shared a snippet featuring the ‘Jersey’ star on the stories. The shared clip from an award ceremony dated back to his initial days in the film industry when he climbed the stage for one of the awards for his debut movie ‘Ishq Vishk’.

Gushing over the Bollywood actor, Aly wrote in the viral story, “Bohat cute hay yaaaaaaar, (He is so cute).”

Reacting to the fangirl moment of the actor, an Instagram user wrote, “Childhood crush,” while another commenter also wished to see Sajal Aly and Shahid Kapoor paired together for a movie.

The A-list actor, who is also one of the most followed celebrities on the photo and video sharing application, boasts at least 8.8 million followers on her handle. She frequently blesses the Instagram feeds with pictures and clips from her personal, family and professional life.

Sajal Aly has proven herself as one of the most talented and versatile actors in Pakistan showbiz with her portrayal of an array of characters over the past decade. She has worked in superhit serials, telefilms and movies namely ‘Quddusi Sahab Ki Bewah’, ‘Kahani Aik Raat Ki’, ‘Sannata’, ‘Qudrat’, ‘Chup Raho’, ‘Noor ul Ain’, ‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ and ‘Khel Khel Mein’.