Ceh dethrones Sweden’s Stahl to win world discus title

EUGENE, Ore: Young gun Kristjan Ceh of Slovenia dethroned Sweden’s Daniel Stahl in the discus final at the World Championships on Tuesday, giving the performance of his life to win gold in his first major championship. Olympic champion and 2019 winner Stahl very briefly held the lead with a 66.59-metre opener but was quickly overtaken by Lithuanian duo Mykolas Alekna and Andrius Gudzius, improving to 67.10 on his fifth try but never getting himself back into medal contention. The 23-year-old Ceh sent roars through Hayward Field as he rocketed a 71.13-metre third attempt across the lawn in Eugene, Oregon, clinching the top of podium in a championship record. “It was a fast circle here but everybody has the same conditions and you just need to trust yourself,” he said. The 206-centimetre (6.76-foot) tall titan waved his hands to hype up the crowd after his final toss and later leaned down so that an official could place the gold around his neck. Alekna and Gudzius finished with silver and bronze, jogging along the track with their nation’s flag waving behind them, after producing throws of 69.27 and 67.55, respectively, in the fourth round.