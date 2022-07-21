One would’ve thought that PTI’s astonishing win over PML-N in Punjab’s by-elections would make Imran Khan soften his tone a little about the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in general and the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in particular. Quite to the contrary, however, the PTI chairman has ramped up his assault on all important state institutions, including the ECP, and it is pretty clear that he intends to stay hot on all fronts till he finds his way back to the PM house.

That’s a little awkward because the election result itself is the strongest vindication possible of the claim that no institution, CEC or the so-called establishment, overstepped its constitutional limit.

Yet Imran is still blaming them for rigging when his party emerged the clear winner by a very wide margin. It appears, with the benefit of hindsight, that PTI itself was pretty surprised by the final result. For, all the way to the election it made a lot of noise about interference, to the extent that Imran and his associates called the CEC an agent of PML-N. The idea must have been to blame the system, as usual, if the result went against the party. But the fact that it didn’t seems also to have left PTI groping for a new narrative, which it did not have so the skipper kept up with the old theme.

Now the perception is that Imran will keep attacking the ECP and the CEC with the same venom till the PTI’s foreign funding case reaches a conclusion. It is not expected to go the party’s way, so from its point of view, it makes a lot of sense to keep the pot boiling and use it to its advantage whenever the verdict comes. PM Shahbaz Sharif has also urged the ECP to bring the case, which has now lingered for close to a decade, to an end. And if the recent past is any guide, the PTI can be expected to go ballistic against the ECP if the conclusion is not to its liking. *