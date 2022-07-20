Where was Jennifer Garner during Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s wedding?

Jennifer Garner was enjoying the scenery in the mountains as her ex-husband Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot.

On July 17, the Alias alum shared pictures and videos of herself vacationing in Lake Tahoe, California, paragliding through the sky and snapping a selfie of herself biking near the water.

Meanwhile, more than 450 miles away in Las Vegas, her ex and father to her three children-Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10-had married Lopez in a surprise wedding.

The Gigli co-stars tied the knot in a July 16 ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel, a rep for the venue told E! News.

After the wedding news broke the internet, Lopez shared photos from their special night and confirmed that she took The Last Duel actor’s last name.

“We did it,” she wrote in her On The JLo newsletter June 17. “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same journey to the wedding capital of the world.”

Lopez-who shares 14-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony-noted that her and Affleck’s kids were present to witness them exchange vows. A source told E! News that the “Love Don’t Cost a Thing” singer and the actor each brought along one of their kids.

The bride had two fashion choices for her big day, revealing in her newsletter that her first look was a “dress from an old movie.”

“I’ve had this dress for so many years,” she wrote. “And I’ve just been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

Lopez also wore an off-the-shoulder lace bridal gown from Zuhair Murad’s Spring Summer 2023 Bridal Collection. She paired the breathtaking look with a white veil.

The Vegas nuptials comes more than three months after Affleck and Lopez got engaged for the second time, and almost two decades after they first called it quits. After the engagement, a source close to the Marry Me actress told E! News that she was “ecstatic” and “can’t wait to be his wife,” adding, “She believes it’s true love and was meant to be.”

Things came full circle for Affleck and Lopez and they are now starting their life together as husband and wife.

“Stick around long enough and maybe you’ll find the best moment of your life in a drive through in Las Vegas at 12:30 in the morning in the tunnel of love drive through, with your kids and the one you’ll spend forever with,” Lopez wrote in her newsletter. “Love is a great thing, maybe the best of things-and worth waiting for.”