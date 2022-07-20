Man awarded death sentence for killing ex-wife, her father

FAISALABAD: A sessions court awarded death sentence on two counts, life imprisonment to a man for killing his ex-wife and her father in the limits of Madina Town police station. According to prosecution, convict Shafiq shot dead his ex-wife Kaneez Almas and her father Javaid Akhtar over a domestic dispute on July 18, 2019. Madina Town police had arrested the accused and submitted challan in the court.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Haider Ali pronounced the judgement after recording evidence and final arguments from both sides. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,400,000 on the convict.