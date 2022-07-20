PACF hands over a truckload of food items for quake-hit Afghan people

ISLAMABAD: A truckload of food packages containing rice, cooking oil, beans and sugar was handed over to the Afghan authorities on Wednesday to support the quake-hit Afghan people.

The humanitarian assistance was sent under the arrangements of the Pak Afghan Cooperation Forum. Donated by Khadijatul Kubra Foundation, the food items were handed over to the Afghan authorities at Zeroline Ghulam Khan border point.

The handing over ceremony was attended by Arif Ali Shah, Ahmad Ali, Hafiz Muhammad Faiz and Kareem Ullah Saeed from Pakistan while Afghan border officials represented their side.

On July 1, the PACF had also dispatched three truckloads of relief items for the quake-affected people of Afghanistan’s Paktika province. Earlier, the Forum had sent 30 trucks carrying 250 tons of food packages donated by the Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT).

At least 1,000 people had died and around 3,000 sustained injuries while hundreds of houses were destroyed in the quake which affected the mountainous province of Paktika.

Following the earthquake, Afghanistan’s Taliban government had appealed for more international help to cope with the humanitarian situation.