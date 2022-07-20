PM convenes emergency meeting over economic turmoil

The Prime Minister’s Office announced Wednesday that PM Shehbaz Sharif has summoned an emergency meeting to discuss the country’s economic crisis.

The meeting will be attended by the economic team and top economic officials.

The meeting will assess the reasons for the recent increase in the value of the dollar as well as the actions to counteract it.

The prime minister’s economic staff will brief him on the country’s economic status and the causes behind the rupee’s depreciation versus the dollar.

Political unrest wreaked havoc on the currency market for the second consecutive day.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) ascribed the 11-rupee movement in the exchange rate in just two days to a “market-determined exchange rate system” in which current account balances, news items, and internal uncertainty all contribute to daily currency changes.