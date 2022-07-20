Hafeez enjoys holidays with family in England

Former Pakistani cricketer Mohammad Hafeez, who is renowned for his outstanding all-around play in both domestic and international competitions, is currently vacationing with his family far from home on the Isle of Wight, an island off the south coast of England.

Despite his retirement from international cricket, Mohammad Hafeez is still in demand by domestic and international cricket leagues due to his undisputed batting prowess and excellent all-around performance.

Mohammad Hafeez’s wife, Nazia, shared some lovely photos of her family having fun on vacation in the serene surroundings and alluring weather of the Isle of Wight. She has also uploaded some family photos taken in Scotland.