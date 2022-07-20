Pakistani passport fourth-worst in world

According to the Henley Passport Index for 2022, the Pakistani passport is still the fourth-worst in the world, holding onto its spot from a year ago and granting access to only 32 locations.

The 199 passports in circulation around the world are ranked in the Henley Passport Index based on how many countries their owners can visit visa-free.

The International Air Transport Association, which manages the largest database of travel information in the world, provided the data for the ranking, which Henley & Partners Research Department supplemented with extensive, ongoing research.

Pakistan is only ranked higher in the recently released ranking than the bottom-ranking countries of Afghanistan, Syria, and Iraq, all of which have been devastated by war.

Japan has taken the top spot, with its citizens having access to 193 places with their passports. Following Germany and Spain, whose passports have a visa-free score of 190, are Singapore and South Korea, whose passports grant access to 192 nations.

Most of the top-ranked nations are from Europe, including the US and the UK.

As the passport with the lowest score for visa-free travel, Afghan passport holders can travel to just 27 places. Passport holders from Iraq and Syria are only permitted entry into 29 and 30 of the world’s least developed nations, respectively.

India is ranked 87th out of all Asian nations, ahead of Tajikistan, and Mauritius, and with access to 67 nations through its passport.

China shares the 69th position with Bolivia, and both countries’ passports grant to travel to 80 different places.

With its passport holders having access to 41 nations, Bangladesh is ranked 104th, five spots higher than Pakistan.