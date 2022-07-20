Fawad asks PM Shehbaz to declare election date

Former information minister and PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry said that if Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif did not announce the election date, then steps would be taken to send him home. He was concerned about the deteriorating economic situation in Pakistan.

In his tweets posted on Wednesday, Ch Fawad wrote: “There is serious concern over the economic conditions of the country, it is beyond understanding. With the group of incompetent people who have been imposed on Pakistan, matters have gone out of their hands. We are trying to find a political solution. But we do not have much time. If Shehbaz Sharif did not announce the election date, then he will be sent home. We are fully prepared for this.

“Right decisions are not made in anger and obstinacy. Now the PML-N ministers are talking nonsense in a frenzy. It is better to ignore them. Now they also want to sort things tactically. They should announce the election date. They should deliberate on the election framework and formation of a new election commission.”