Former Interior Minister and Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad filed an application with the Supreme Court on Wednesday seeking to grant overseas Pakistanis the right to vote.

The petition asked the court to declare the amendment to Election Act Clause 94 unconstitutional. The petitioner also asked the court to order the government to take steps to grant overseas Pakistanis voting rights.

Sh Rashid told the media outside the courthouse that Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf was a slang term for Imran. He stated that his group would accompany Imran wherever he went.

Sh Rashid also stated that the PTI candidate for Punjab chief minister would be PML-Q leader Ch Pervaiz Elahi.