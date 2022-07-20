Daily Times

Wednesday, July 20, 2022


Coinbase red flag amid wild bitcoin, ethereum and crypto price swings

Monitoring Desk

The bitcoin price yesterday came within touching distance of $23,000 per bitcoin, its highest since bitcoin took a major leg down in mind-June. The ethereum price has meanwhile surged as traders bet hype around its long-awaited upgrade, now pencilled in for September, will propel its price higher. Now, after JPMorgan last week revealed a $160b bitcoin price bombshell, leaked CoinbaseCOIN +9pc emails show the crypto exchange is “temporarily shutting down” its US affiliate marketing program-the latest blow to the troubled crypto industry and branded a “major red flag” by one investor.

