Zardari discuss political situation with ch Shujaat

On Tuesday, former President Asif Ali Zardari paid a visit to ex-Prime Minister Ch Shujaat Hussain’s home in Lahore.

The meeting in a room between Asif Ali Zardari and Shujaat Hussain lasted more than an hour. Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s family members were also present.

The former president flashed a victory sign as he left Shujaat Hussain’s house.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s allied parties decided unanimously to hold elections on time, rejecting PTI leader Imran Khan.

The special meeting of the heads of the coalition partners of the current government expressed Imran Khan’s resolve to stand firm once more.

Participants in the meeting expressed their determination to continue supporting Hamza Shehbaz. The meetings were held in response to the situation that arose following the PTI’s victory in by-elections for 20 Punjab Assembly seats.