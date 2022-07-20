Shahrukh Khan’s look from ‘Dunki’ set leaked

Bollywood superstar Shahrukh Khan’s leaked image from his anticipated Rajkumar Hirani collab ‘Dunki’ has gone viral on the internet.

A picture featuring ‘Jab Harry Met Sejal’ star from the sets of his first-ever collaboration with Hirani, ‘Dunki’ in London is doing rounds across the internet. Shahrukh Khan is seen sporting a casual look in a viral photograph.

The rugged look with prominent facial hair featured a plaid shirt paired with black trousers and was accessorised with a handcuff. The picture clicked at the Waterloo Bridge of London had Shahrukh Khan surrounded by the crew members of the movie as they shot for a sequence in the picturesque location.

It is pertinent to mention that King Khan made the big announcement of his launching collaboration with the filmmaker earlier this year with a quirky date-announcement video.

‘Dunki’, which will hit the theatres on December 22 next year on the festive occasion of Christmas 2023, is penned by Rajkumar Hirani and will see Shahrukh Khan alongside the uber-talented actor Taapsee Pannu. About the feat, the ‘Pink’ actor cheered, “I am happy that this happened purely based on credentials and talent.” “Nobody picked up the phone for a recommendation. I got the film only because someone liked what I did,” she added. “I have to pinch myself every day to believe this is happening.”

“I have grown up watching his films. For me, ShahRukh Khan is the introduction to Hindi films. So just standing next to him in a frame is surreal. I hope I don’t mess it up,” Pannu gushed.

Apart from ‘Dunki’, Khan’s explosive slate for 2023 also includes his much-anticipated titles, ‘Pathaan’ and ‘Jawaan’.