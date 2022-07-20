Bollywood copies Call band’s ‘Laari chooti’

Bollywood does not stop when it comes to copying Pakistani songs and now they have copied Call band’s hit song Laree Choote.

The chorus of the song Kesariya from the upcoming Bollywood movie Brahmastra is strikingly similar to that of the Pakistani melody.

It is pertinent to mention that Laree Choote is the soundtrack of the Bollywood film Ek Chalis Ki Last Local. Actors Neha Dhupia and Abhay Deol feature in the music video. Social media users found how the song resembled Call band’s hit song. They lashed out at the makers for lack of originality.

It is pertinent to mention that the Bollywood film JugJugg Jeeyo stirred controversy when singer Abrar-ul-Haq’s song Nach Punjaban was featured in its trailer.

The singer had criticized Karan Johar after the trailer, which featured the song, made rounds on social media platforms.

“I have not sold my song Nach Punjaban to any Indian movie and reserve the rights to go to court to claim damages,” he tweeted. “Producers like Karan Johar should not use copy songs. This is my sixth song being copied which will not be allowed at all.”

However, his accusations were denied by the makers of the movie when a UK-based record label ‘Movie Box’ got into the matter and assured that the song was licensed by them to be included in the movie.

The official music video saw Abrar-ul-Haq credited for his song. His name was added to the music composition and lyrics under the credits.

He then announced to take legal action against Karan Johar and T-series for using his song in the upcoming movie JugJugg Jeeyo.