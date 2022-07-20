Alhamra’s 25th Theatre Festival to kick off with the play ‘Book of Love’

The eight-day-long Alhamra Theatre Festival will start with the inaugural play “Book of Love” by Maas Foundation on Friday, at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall.

The Alhamra invites its audience to attend its 25th theatre festival.

The festival will feature eight plays by different theater groups in Pakistan, including Salamat Production, Aks Theatre, Creator Production, Norton Theater, Theater Walay Production, Azad Theatre and Ajoka Theater, from July 22-29 at Alhamra Hall No. 2 at 6:30pm every evening.

On this occasion, Executive Director Alhamra Farhat Jabeen said that this is our responsibility to strengthen the tradition of theater, and we will continue this effort wholeheartedly and enthusiastically. Jabeen said that Alhamra had made every effort to provide the best possible entertainment to the people through its different programs.

The Classical Music Festival and now the Theatre Festival are rare opportunities for people to have entertained and spend quality time with their loved ones.

During the theatre fest, various social issues would be addressed so that the people could be informed about the social problems in an artistic way and their solutions could be identified.