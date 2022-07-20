‘Voice-recorder’ found from my bedroom, claims Mazari

Former minister for human rights and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shireen Mazari on Tuesday claimed that her bedroom had been bugged, as domestic staff found a listening device attached to a table.

The PTI leader addressed a press conference to bring forth allegations of constitutional violations against state institutions, holding a small black device.

The former minister recounted that she was at Bani Gala when her personal secretary called to tell her a device had fallen out from under a coffee table in her bedroom after a domestic worker accidentally bumped into it

Mazari added that she initially thought it was a USB.

The PTI leader revealed that an “investigation” was conducted to conclude that the device was an American model voice recorder. “Article 14(1) of the Constitution has been violated,” the minister claimed, as the article refers to the inviolability of privacy of a citizen’s home.

The minister accused “agencies” of superseding the Constitution as retaliation towards the former ruling party. She remarked that she would be filing a constitutional petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) as her “right to privacy and protection has been infringed upon.” The former ruling PTI had earlier made claims that leaders were being watched and spied on. On June 26, the party claimed to have caught a Bani Gala employee who was tasked with spying at Chairman Imran Khan’s residence to acquire “crucial information”.