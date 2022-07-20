Recounting in PP-7 faces delay

The returning officer (RO) on Tuesday has not announced the judgment on recounting of votes in the PP-7 constituency of Rawalpindi where PML-N won against PTI by a nose in the pivotal Punjab by-elections held on Sunday. Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) challenged the result with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for the recounting of votes. PTI’s lawyer Rauf Siddiqui complained that the RO has not given the verdict on recounting of votes yet. “We have been told [by ECP] to give our mobile number, and we will be informed on it,” he added. Further, PML-N lawyer Sardar Taimur Aslam said that they had raised no objection to PTI’s application for recounting. He added that the RO asked PTI’s counsel four times that in how many polling stations they wanted to have recounting in. However, PML-N’s lawyer said that the applicant did not respond. Aslam said that he had no idea when the RO would pronounce the reserved verdict, adding that the RO has also said to them that the decision would be sent on the mobile phone. In this constituency, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) candidate Raja Sagheer Ahmad secured victory by obtaining 68,906 votes while PTI candidate Col (retd) Shabbir Awan bagged 68,857 votes after delay in the results. Sagheer defeated PTI’s candidate Awan with a narrow margin of 49 votes.