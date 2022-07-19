Govt files plea in NEPRA for Rs7.91 per unit increase in basic power tariff

The federal government petitioned the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday for a Rs7.91 per unit increase in the basic power tariff.

It has been learned that Nepra will hold a hearing tomorrow on the petition for an increase in the power tariff. The federal government intends to gradually raise the basic electricity tariff.

The federal government has proposed raising the basic electricity tariff for all distribution companies, including K-Electric, in a petition.

It has also been proposed to raise the basic electricity tariff by Rs3.50 per unit beginning in July, Rs3.50 per unit beginning in August, and 91 paisa per unit beginning in October.

It should be noted that the Nepra had forwarded the decision to raise the basic electricity tariff to the federal government.

The federal government has now requested a uniform tariff in Nepra.