Gold price increases by Rs1550 to Rs142,400 per tola

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs1550 on Monday and was sold at Rs142,400 in the local market against its sale at Rs140,850 the previous day. The price of 10-gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1329 and was sold at Rs122,085 against its sale at Rs 120,756 whereas prices of 10-gram 22 karat went up to Rs111,911 against its sale at Rs 110,693. The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs1570 and Rs1346.02 respectively, All Sindh Jewellery Association reported. The price of gold in international market increased by $6 and was sold at $1715 against its sale at $1709, the association reported.