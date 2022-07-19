Emirates airline sees air travel equilibrium in 2023

The president of Dubai’s Emirates, which has clashed with London’s Heathrow over the introduction of a capacity cap, said on Monday a disrupted air travel industry would return to equilibrium in 2023 and must “tough it out” until then.

Tim Clark, speaking at an event at the Farnborough Airshow, criticised Heathrow managers for failing to anticipate the travel rebound until it was too late, sparking delays.

Air traffic problems had also played a role. “There are many, many late runners,” Clark told aerospace executives.

The comments came after Emirates on Thursday angrily rejected demands by Heathrow to cut capacity and pledged to keep its six daily A380 superjumbo flights running.

The airline and airport later announced a deal to cap sales on flights out of Heathrow through mid-August. Clark said Emirates could eventually look at transferring one of its six daily Heathrow flights to London Gatwick as part of an agreement to relieve pressure. “The way we left it with Heathrow (was that) today we still have our six flights operating. What I needed to do with them was to look at how we can possibly switch over one of the flights into Gatwick.”

Last-minute airport curbs are more complicated for Emirates than many European carriers because of the large variety of destinations served beyond its Dubai hub, meaning passengers coming from across the globe can be affected, Clark said. “Anybody who does this to us obviously is going to incur our wrath … this is totally unacceptable,” he added.