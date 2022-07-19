Rupee falls to new historic low of 221 against dollar in interbank

The US dollar continued its upward trend on Tuesday, reaching the highest ever Rs221 mark with a Rs5.80 gain against the Pakistani rupee in early morning trade in the interbank market.

The US dollar gained Rs10.05 against the local currency in two days, and it has gained Rs38.98 since the coalition government took power.

Earlier on Monday, the US dollar gained Rs4.30 against the Pakistani rupee in interbank trading, reaching Rs215.25.

The greenback had closed at Rs215.20 on Monday with an increase of Rs4.25 in interbank trading.

However, after reaching a high of Rs211.93 on June 22, the dollar began to fall for a brief period, falling to a low of Rs204.56 on July 4.

Mettis Global Director Saad Bin Naseer said the rupee was seeing a decline due to “panic buying [of the dollar] from banks in the interbank market”.

He said that “panic is setting in the financial markets following fears of change in [the] government in Punjab and Centre” after the by-polls on the province’s 20 seats. The by-elections saw the PTI register a thumping victory against the PML-N, which leads the ruling coalition.

He went on to say that the downgrading of Pakistan’s outlook from stable to negative by the Fitch rating agency further increased panic in the market.

Furthermore, he stated that demand for the dollar had “spiked” among importers as the future of inflows from the International Monetary Fund, friendly countries, and bilateral sources remained uncertain.