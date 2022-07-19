Weather to remain dry, humid in most parts of country

The weather will remain dry and humid in most parts of the country on Tuesday reported citing Meteorological Department.

Islamabad Weather

The weather in Islamabad will remain hot and humid, according to the Meteorological Department.

However, there is a possibility of rain with strong winds and thunderstorms at some places during the night in Islamabad.

Sindh Weather

In Sindh, the weather will remain hot and humid in most districts of the province.

“Areas including Karachi, Thattha, Badin, Islamkot, Mirpur Khas, and Dadu are likely to receive rain with strong winds and thundershowers,” the Meteorological Department said.

“The low-lying areas of Karachi are likely to be flooded in case of heavy rain,” it warned.

Balochistan Weather

In Balochistan, the weather will remain hot and humid in most districts of the province.

“Areas including Khuzdar, Kalat, Lasbela, Kharan, Makran, Turbat, Awaran, Panjgur, Jiwani, and Gwadar are likely to receive rain with strong winds,” the Meteorological Department said.

“There is also a risk of flooding in local and rain-fed rivers of Khuzdar, Awaran, Lasbela, and Kalat,” it warned.

Punjab Weather

In Punjab, the weather will remain hot and humid in most districts of the province.

“Rain with thunderstorm is expected in Rawalpindi, Galyat, Murree, Jhelum, Attock, Lahore, Gujranwala, and Sialkot,” according to the Meteorological Department.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Weather

In most districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the weather will remain partly cloudy and humid.

“Thunderstorm is expected in Dir, Swat, Balakot, Mansehra, and Abbottabad,” the Meteorological Department said.

AJK & GB Weather

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are expected to remain partly cloudy with rain in few places, according to the Meteorological Department.