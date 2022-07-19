MPA accused of murdering father for property

Safia Begum, the stepsister of PML-N MPA Mian Naveed Ali, has accused him of plotting the murder of their father for the property.

She said her father Rana Ahmad Ali was shot and left dead for 12 hours. She urged Naveed to grill in connection with the murder of their father.

“Mian Naveed used to threaten my father. My father’s friends told me about his wrongdoings. The people of Pakpattan are with me. I have witnesses.“

Safia stated that she would go to the police station to file a FIR against the lawmaker.

She urged authorities to apprehend the perpetrator. Naveed’s father was shot dead at his home in May.

Police discovered his body in the bedroom, with multiple gunshot wounds to his head. The body was taken to the DHQ hospital for a postmortem. They suspected the politician had been assassinated.

Rescue 1122 personnel responded to an emergency call shortly before Friday prayers and discovered the politician dead in his bedroom. The deceased was the president and vice president of the Punjab Flour Mills Association which owned flour mills in Rahim Yar Khan.