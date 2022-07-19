ECP rejects Imran Khan’s allegations

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s allegations that the electoral watchdog chief Sikandar Sultan Raja “tried to rig” Sunday’s Punjab by-polls to favour the ruling PML-N. “All these allegations have nothing to do with reality. The election commission will continue to perform its duties according to the Constitution and law,” the ECP spokesperson said in a statement issued minutes after the PTI chairman’s address On Monday. In his victory speech earlier, Imran called the chief election commissioner “dishonest” and asked him to resign, saying free and fair elections cannot take place in the country under his supervision. “Under this ECP, free and fair election cannot take place. The country’s biggest party does not trust it. I ask CEC to resign. We have no confidence in you. You’re a biased person and connected with a party,” he alleged. This is not the first time Imran has levelled allegations against the ECP and accused CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja of being in cahoots with the PML-N.