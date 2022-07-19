Imran fearing ‘adverse’ verdict in funding case

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Vice-President Maryam Nawaz said on Monday that former prime minister Imran Khan’s “attack” on the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was not because of any rigging as it did not happen but over fears of the adverse verdict in a foreign funding case, a private TV channel reported. She was apparently responding to Imran Khan’s address earlier in the day in which the former premier had said that free and fair elections cannot take place under the current ECP. “No need to get too excited about losing five of your own 20 seats,” Maryam responded to the former premier on her official Twitter handle. “Your attack on the ECP is not because of any rigging as it did not happen but over fears of the adverse verdict in the foreign funding case,” she said. Maryam said that Imran Khan knows that there is “irrefutable evidence” against him, saying that it must be brought to light.

She also urged the ECP to announce the verdict soon. Meanwhile, PPP spokesperson Faisal Karim Kundi also said Khan was “blackmailing” the election commission to stop the decision on PTI’s foreign funding case.

“Why does Khan take stay orders from the courts if he is not a thief?” he questioned, warning him [Khan] that “lies will not work for too long”.