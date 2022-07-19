July 17 victory success of Imran’s narrative

Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Monday said the PTI’s victory in the July 17 by-elections was the success of Imran Khan’s narrative. Speaking in a meeting of the PTI and PML-Q, Elahi said Imran had conveyed his message to the nation by running campaigns. “People gave their verdict in PTI’s favour and rejected those who changed parties,” he said.

Elahi said the law will take its course against those who opted for illegal actions, adding that “there is no example of how the police were used during yesterday’s elections”.

Member of provincial assembly Umar Farooq said members were ready to resign on Imran Khan’s call.

Meanwhile, other members congratulated the PTI on its success.

Muhammad Basharat Raja, Hanif Khan Pitafi, Chaudhry Zaheer-ud-Din, Dr Akhtar Malik, and Hussain Jahania Gardezi also attended the meeting.