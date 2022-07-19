Long march cases: PTI leaders’ interim bail extends till July 26

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) in Lahore extended the interim bails of PTI leaders until July 26 in cases involving vandalism and damage to government property during the Long March towards Islamabad.

Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Hamad Azahar, Yasmeen Rashid, Ejaz Chaudhary, Mehmoodur Rashid, and Aslam Iqbal, leaders of the PTI Punjab chapter, appeared in court.

Punjab police filed FIRs during the long march on May 25th, when PTI leaders and workers wanted to leave the Punjab premises to travel to Islamabad for the Haqiqi Azadi march.

The clashes between workers and police resulted in the use of large amounts of tear gas, and police claimed that PTI leaders incited violence and damaged public property during their march.