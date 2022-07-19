IHC reserves decision on plea about Bushra Bibi’s leaked audio

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday reserved its judgment on maintainability of a petition seeking inquiry into the audio leak associated with PTI Chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi and and Arslan Khalid.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case pertaining to the matter filed by a citizen Muhammad Arshad through his counsel Asif Gujjar Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the court remarked that whether the petitioner wanted this court to investigate an audio leak.

The court further asked if the court duty was of an investigator.

Justice Farooq questioned whether the petitioner was an affectee of that audio leak, adding that how the court could issue a writ on conversation of two private people.

The bench asked whether the affectees of audio leak had filed application to any forum. Justice Farooq instructed the petitioner’s lawyer to write such case draft after detailed consideration.

After this, the court reserved its judgment on maintainability of the case.

On July 15, a citizen named Mohammad Arshad filed the application in the high court through Advocate Asif Gujjar. The petition said that Bushra and Dr Arslan should be summoned to court and asked about the audio, whereas a forensic investigation of the audio should also be conducted.

In his petition, Arshad said that audio recordings of phone calls and leaks interfered with people’s private lives and created a bad image of state institutions. The former first lady and former focal personal on digital media should be summoned to court and asked about the audio, he said.

The petitioner also called for a forensic investigation of the matter through the Cyber Crime Wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). He also called for action against the perpetrators of such crimes.