Court adjourns reference against Zardari till Aug 4

An Accountability Court (AC) on Monday adjourned hearing till August 4, on Thatha Water Supply reference against former president Asif Ali Zardari and others. AC-II Judge Muhammad Azam Khan heard the reference connected with the fake bank accounts scam files by National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The court granted one day experience from hearing to Asif Zardari on his request of his legal team. The judge was informed that the defence lawyer Farouk H. Naek couldn’t appear on this day due to his engagements in other cases. At this, the court adjourned the reference till August 4. It may be mentioned here that the accused had filed acquittal pleas in the said graft case and the court had sought cross arguments from two sides.