Monsoon-rain response teams on high alert in Gwadar

Monsoon-rain response teams have been set on high alert in Gwadar, says a report published by Gwadar Pro on Monday.

To review the situation resulting from the recent monsoon rain-related incidents and safety measures regarding the expected widespread windstorms with heavy falls, Chairman Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Qambarani along with Commissioner Gwadar Captain Jami Ahmad (retired) on Saturday visited the coastal city of Gwadar.

Both officials inspected ongoing cleaning activities, and arrangements to cope with future urban flooding in the city and reviewed maintenance work at the historic site of Mullah Fazil Chowk and other parts of the city. The GDA’s Rain Response Team is present on different streets and roads of the city along with their tools and machinery; two sewerage treatment plants with a capacity of 450,000-gallon waters will be used in case of heavy rain. GDA’s six water tankers, two tractors, 20 dewatering machines, and an excavator are also deployed in the Rain Response Team.

During the recent spell of monsoon rains, the Rain Response Team successful thwarted a disaster in Gwadar city. Heavy rains lashed the Makran division and flood water entered several houses in Kech and Gwadar districts.

However, the quick response team not only managed to dewater and clean the city but also distributed relief goods to affected families.

The teams also remained on duty on the day of Eid-ul-Adha. The water was pushed towards the sea. Mullah Fazil Chowk is one of the most affected areas of the city. The local people and shopkeepers shared their concerns and suggestions with the officials regarding their issues.

The officials also visited sites of different ongoing projects under the Rehabilitation of Old Town of Gwadar. Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecasted widespread wind-thunderstorms/rain-showers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and extremely heavy falls at times in Lasbela, Uthal, Turbat, Awaran, Kech, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar and Jiwani from July 17 (today) to July 18.

As per the weather advisory, the sea conditions will remain very rough during the next three days. The fishermen of Sindh and Balochistan have been advised not to venture out to the open sea during this period.

The extremely heavy rains may generate urban floods in different areas of the country including Gwadar, Pasni, and Jiwani.