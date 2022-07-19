PTI’s Fazle Maula takes oath as MPA

The newly elected MPA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) from PK-7 Swat Fazle Maula took oath on Monday. Deputy Speaker Mahmood Jan administered the oath to him. Provincial ministers Dr Amjad, Shaukat Ali Yousafzai, Kamran Bangash, Parliamentary Leader of ANP Sardar Hussain Babak, Parliamentary Leader of BAP Bilawar Afridi, Fazle Hakim of PTI, Nighat Orakzai of PPP, Munawar Khan and Naeema Kishwar of JUIF and Mir Kalam Wazir Independent congratulated the newly elected MPA. Speaking on the occasion, Fazle Maula thanked people of his constituency and assured that he would work for their welfare. Fazle Maula was elected in a by-election and the seat was vacated due to the death of Waqar Khan of ANP. Meanwhile, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Abdul Shakoor moved a bill to regularize the services of employees of Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) in the provincial assembly chaired by Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan. It was said in the statement of object and reasons of the bill that Regional Blood Centers play a pivotal role in ensuring safe blood transfusion as well as sound pathological conclusions and go hand in hand with medical profession besides controlling transmission of different virulent disease such as HIV, Hepatitis, Thalassemia and cancer. Therefore, the bill recommended conversion of the Safe Blood Transfusion Project (Phase-II) of the Health department from project to regular budget in the best public interest.