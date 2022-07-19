Punjab CM seeks report on couple’s murder

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz on Monday sought a report from the Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore about the murder of a couple in Baghbanpura area of Lahore.

He ordered that the culprits should be brought to book without delay and justice should be ensured to the victims. The chief minister extended sympathies to the heirs.

Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over an incident of a boat capsizing in Indus River at Sadiqabad.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and directed the administration to speed up the rescue operation to search for the missing persons. He said that all-out resources should be utilised for saving human lives. He also sought a report from the administration about the accident.