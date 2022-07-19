UAE consul general calls on Sindh CM

The Consul General of UAE called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah at CM House on Monday. They discussed issues of mutual interests, said a statement. The CM invited the UAE companies to invest in Sindh. The UAE CG said that the investors of UAE would visit the Sindh province soon. Meanwhile, Murad Ali Shah on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of famous Poet and Intellectual Sarmad Chandio. He said that the deceased had expertise in Sindhi, Urdu, Siraiki, Balochi, Farsi, and Arabic languages. He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.