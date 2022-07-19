Imran’s bail extended till 21st in Azadi March cases

Two lower courts in Islamabad Monday extended the interim bails of former prime minister and PTI Chairman Imran Khan in various cases till July 21. District and Sessions Judge Kamran Basharat Mufti heard an application filed by Babar Awan for interim bail in 10 cases registered against Imran Khan for vandalism linked to the party’s ‘Azadi March’. Awan and prosecutor Muhammad Wajid Munir appeared in the court and requested exception for Imran’s attendance.

The court approved the petition and extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till July 21. Meanwhile, Additional Sessions Judge-East Abdul Ghafoor Kakar heard other cases filed against the ousted premier in the second district and sessions court. The judge approved the PTI chief’s interim bail application in five cases and set the bond at Rs55,000.

It may be noted that cases 501 and 500 were registered against Imran Khan by Bhara Kahu police station, case 593 by Lohi Bhair police station, case 1,078 by Koral police station and case 462 by Sihala police station, says a news report. On June 24, the PTI chief was also granted bail in 10 cases of vandalism by an Islamabad district and sessions court.

The court heard the former premier’s bail plea in 15 cases of vandalism. During the hearing, PTI leaders Asad Umar, Ali Nawaz Awan and Dr Babar Awan appeared before the court. The sessions court judge had granted interim bail to Imran till July 6 and ordered him to submit a bond of Rs5,000 in each case. The judge summoned the police for the next hearing and asked the officials to bring the records. Imran obtained interim bail in cases registered by Aabpara Police Station, I-9, Kohsar, Karachi Company, Golra, Tarnol, Bhara Kahu Police Station, Sihala Police Station, Koral Police Station and Lohi Bhair and others. A total of 15 cases were registered against him in 11 police stations.