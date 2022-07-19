Sajal and Sheheryar Munawar leave fans in awe with sizzling photoshoot

Pakistani heartthrob Sheheryar Munawar and Lollywood diva Sajaly Aly’s latest fashion photoshoot is a treat for sore eyes and has been creating waves among public. Besides their sizzling chemistry, it is needless to say that the duo flaunted aesthetic flamboyance and panache. As the glimpses from the photoshoot have been taken by storm on Internet, both celebrities took to their Instagram to share the stunning clicks. Both the stars have paired up for a bold photoshoot for Hello Pakistan. Ever since the stunning portraits have gone viral, the netizens have been heaping praises on them. On the work front, Sajal Aly and Sheheryar Munawar have been praised for her performance in the new ARY Digital drama Sinf-e-Aahan which has gained hype for its star-studded cast.