Bangladesh land Test and ODI jackpot in 2023-2027 cycle

DHAKA: Bangladesh have a bit of a bonanza lined up. The 2023-2027 ICC Future Tours Programme has 34 Tests marked for them, behind only England (42), Australia (41) and India (38).

They have the most ODIs listed against their name – 59, with only Sri Lanka (58) above the 50 mark. Overall, too, they are behind only West Indies’ 146 international fixtures in the cycle with 144 of their own.The FTP for the next cycle is subject to change, but it is a fair guideline into what the next few years of international cricket will be like.Bangladesh, who have already played 28 of their 30 Tests in the ongoing FTP [two in India later in the year are left], and are ranked ninth in the ICC Test chart, have some exciting games lined up for 2023-2025, the next World Test Championship cycle. They will play Tests in India, Pakistan and the West Indies, and host New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka. This is well ahead of the other Test nations outside the top eight: Zimbabwe, Afghanistan and Ireland.

Not just that. The BCB also has a near-consistent window for the BPL in their domestic calendar. Over the next five season, the tournament will be played in January, only occasionally starting slightly sooner, in late December.Zimbabwe, who have played 13 Tests in the last five years, are likely to play only 20 Tests in the next cycle, the same as Afghanistan, but Ireland have only 12 Tests lined up. But overall, they will all play over 100 international matches in this period, if their boards can keep the schedule intact over the next four years.

Zimbabwe: Zimbabwe should feel encouraged, as they have been allocated 20 Tests in a total of 109 international matches in the next four years. Like in the last four-year period, they play most of their cricket against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Ireland, with South Africa and New Zealand playing a combined three Tests against them.They have fixtures against Pakistan and Sri Lank but only for white-ball matches, while Zimbabwe have proposed a T20I tri-series in July 2025, though the opponents’ names aren’t public.

Afghanistan: Afghanistan have solitary Tests scheduled against India, Australia, New Zealand and Sri Lanka in the next four years. Most of their 20 Tests will, however, be against Zimbabwe and Ireland, while Bangladesh have committed to four Tests against them.Australia, India, New Zealand, Pakistan and Sri Lanka have two series each against Afghanistan, with a mix of ODIs and T20Is, while West Indies have a solitary ODI series against them.

Ireland: Ireland have reason to feel shortchanged, with the fewest Tests lined up, 12, and play most of them against Afghanistan, Zimbabwe and Bangladesh. New Zealand and Sri Lanka have offered them solitary one-off Test series, while England and Australia are expected to play white-ball series against them in 2023 and 2024 respectively.