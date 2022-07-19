West Indies recalls star all-rounder Holder for India series

ST. JOHN’S: West Indies on Sunday recalled star all-rounder Jason Holder for a three-match one-day series against India as they look to bounce back from a humbling loss to Bangladesh.Former skipper Holder missed the 3-0 series defeat against Bangladesh in Guyana as selectors wanted to manage his workload as one of the West Indies’ all-format players.”As we all know Jason is one of the leading all-round cricketers in the world and we’re happy to have him back in the team,” said lead selector Desmond Haynes.”He will be refreshed, re-energised and ready to go and we can expect to see his brilliance on the field as well as meaningful contributions off the field as well.”Haynes added: “We had a very challenging three matches against Bangladesh. We need to regroup and play better against the India.”The three matches will be played on Friday, Sunday and Wednesday, July 27, at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad.

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (captain), Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, AkealHosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, GudakeshMotie, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Jayden Seales.