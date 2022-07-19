Kiwi Dixon matches Mario win total with Indy Toronto title

TORONTO: New Zealand’s Scott Dixon matched Mario Andretti for second on the all-time IndyCar win list by capturing Sunday’s Indy Toronto title for his 52nd career victory in the series.The 41-year-old Kiwi racer trails only A.J. Foyt’s record 67 triumphs in IndyCar history after taking his fourth Toronto victory, edging American pole sitter Colton Herta by 0.8106 of a second.”It’s amazing,” Dixon said of matching Andretti’s IndyCar win total. “It’s huge. Feel so lucky to be a part of this group.”Every time I get asked these questions I’m so thankful we still have A.J. and him in the pits. We get to see them. we get to talk to them. It’s just fantastic.”Andretti, the 82-year-old racing legend who won the 1978 Formula One crown, the 1969 Indianapolis 500 and four IndyCar season titles, congratulated Dixon on Twitter.Dixon, a six-time IndyCar season points champion, extended his record to 18 consecutive campaigns with at least one race victory.He claimed his first victory since May 2021 at Texas Motor Speedway. The span of 23 races was the second-longest win drought of his career.Dixon also won in Toronto twice in 2013 and again in 2018.Sweden’s Felix Rosenqvist finished third followed in order by American Graham Rahal and Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson of Sweden.Ericsson stretched his 2022 season points lead from 20 to 35, taking a 351-316 edge over Australia’s Will Power with reigning champion Alex Palou of Spain third on 314 and Dixon and American Josef Newgarden on 307.The race — 85 laps over an 11-turn, 1.786-mile temporary course over the streets of Exhibition Place — made its return to the IndyCar schedule after being called off in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.