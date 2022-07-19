Bale makes MLS debut in LAFC 2-1 win at Nashville

WASHINGTON: Wales captain Gareth Bale got his first taste of Major League Soccer action on Sunday in Los Angeles FC’s 2-1 away victory over Nashville in Tennessee.Goals from Cristian Arango and Jose Cifuentes either side of a penalty by Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar put LAFC 2-1 up before prized acquisition Bale, a five-time UEFA Champions League winner, came on in the 72nd minute.Even though LAFC were on the road, the former Real Madrid and Tottenham superstar was cheered by a sell-out crowd at Geodis Park, which included a vocal contingent of LAFC fans.”I was itching, soon as I got on the bench I wanted to get off and help the team, play some minutes,” Bale said. “Important also for me individually that I kind of get my fitness going.”Good to get some minutes and more importantly got the three points — yeah we’re all happy.”It was Bale’s first competitive club match since April 9.Since then Bale has helped Wales earn their first World Cup berth since 1958 with a victory over Ukraine in the intercontinental playoff in June.He signed with LAFC on June 27, two weeks after veteran Italy and Juventus defender Giorgio Chiellini announced he was moving to the club.Chiellini also made his MLS debut on Sunday, playing the first 60 minutes.